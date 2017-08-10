Water receded from roads impacted by flooding in Madison County

David: As we warm up into the mid-80s scattered storms will develop

Water has receded from several roads in Madison County after heavy rain and a flash flood warning on Thursday morning.



12:17PM: Walker Lane in Hazel Green remains closed due to damage from the flood. Crews hope to have the repairs complete by this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding in Madison County

If you see any standing water do not drive through it but try to find an alternate route.

I've already helped one disabled car get out of trouble, and I'd rather not do it again. See water? TURN AROUND! pic.twitter.com/vsfN2gf4zx — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 10, 2017

