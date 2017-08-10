Water receded from roads impacted by flooding in Madison County

Heavy rain developed overnight across parts of Limestone, Madison, and Jackson Counties.More >>
"Thank goodness my daughter is walking into class for the first time after such a traumatic injury and just one year after is a miracle. Ninety percent of the people that have Ragan's injury never make it to the hospital."More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
An Athens man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex-wife and physically assaulted her before taking off with their infant child.More >>
A Moulton firefighter is in custody following a heroin bust in Lawrence County.More >>
An East Limestone school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.More >>
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.More >>
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.More >>
"I did not want to make her relive this moment over and over again," said a tearful Andrea Swift, who described her daughter as "humiliated" and "really shaken" after the alleged incident.More >>
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
