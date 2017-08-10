Water receded from roads impacted by flooding in Madison County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Water receded from roads impacted by flooding in Madison County

Murphy Hill Road in Toney (Source: WAFF) Murphy Hill Road in Toney (Source: WAFF)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Water has receded from several roads in Madison County after heavy rain and a flash flood warning on Thursday morning.

12:17PM: Walker Lane in Hazel Green remains closed due to damage from the flood. Crews hope to have the repairs complete by this afternoon.

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding in Madison County

If you see any standing water do not drive through it but try to find an alternate route.

