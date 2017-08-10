Roads impacted by flooding in Madison County

Ford Chapel Road about a mile west of Old Railroad Bed Road This driver didn't see the pool, got caught, was able to push car out. (Source: WAFF Staff)

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama until 9:30 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Moores Mill AL, Hazel Green AL, New Market AL until 9:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/54ukra1GdV — @NWSFlashFlood (@NWSFlashFlood) August 10, 2017

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says several roadways have severe flooding in the western parts of Madison County west of Highway 231.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to use extreme caution.



Madison County Schools says no start times have been delayed, but students will be allowed to arrive late

Due to road conditions affected by localized flooding we will be allowing for liberal checkin for students. Expect delays for our buses(1/2) — MadCoSchools (@MadCoSchools) August 10, 2017

Schools will be open at regular time, but please use caution and do not drive through standing water. (2/2) — MadCoSchools (@MadCoSchools) August 10, 2017

Here is a list of roads throughout Madison County that may be impacted due to flooding.

Ford Chapel Road at Kellys Way in Toney

Piney Woods Road at Honea Lane in Owens Crossroads

Jim McLemore Road west of Calla Lilly Drive in Harvest

Several portions of Wall Triana near McKee Road in Toney

Darrow Creek Drive and Belle Haven Drive in Owens Crossroads

Murphy Hill Road and Patterson Lane in Toney

Harvest Road in Harvest

Old Railroad Bed Road and Dan Crutcher Road in Toney

Grimwood Road, Pulaski Pike and Patterson Lane between Toney and Meridianville

Love Branch road South of Harvest road impassable vehicle stranded avoid area pic.twitter.com/EYcG5tTfbI — EastLimestoneFire (@ELFDStation17) August 10, 2017

