Roads impacted by flooding in Madison County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Roads impacted by flooding in Madison County

Ford Chapel Road about a mile west of Old Railroad Bed Road This driver didn't see the pool, got caught, was able to push car out. (Source: WAFF Staff) Ford Chapel Road about a mile west of Old Railroad Bed Road This driver didn't see the pool, got caught, was able to push car out. (Source: WAFF Staff)
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama until 9:30 a.m.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says several roadways have severe flooding in the western parts of Madison County west of Highway 231.

FIRST ALERT: Flash flooding in Madison County

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to use extreme caution.

Madison County Schools says no start times have been delayed, but students will be allowed to arrive late

 Here is a list of roads throughout Madison County that may be impacted due to flooding. 

  • Ford Chapel Road at Kellys Way in Toney
  • Piney Woods Road at Honea Lane in Owens Crossroads
  • Jim McLemore Road west of Calla Lilly Drive in Harvest
  • Several portions of Wall Triana near McKee Road in Toney
  • Darrow Creek Drive and Belle Haven Drive in Owens Crossroads 
  • Murphy Hill Road and Patterson Lane in Toney 
  • Harvest Road in Harvest
  • Old Railroad Bed Road and Dan Crutcher Road in Toney 
  • Grimwood Road, Pulaski Pike and Patterson Lane between Toney and Meridianville

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly