Crews restore power to Gurley and South Huntsville area

Huntsville Utilities restored power in the Gurley and South Huntsville area early Thursday morning.

Power back on. pic.twitter.com/QdapHaYeKO — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 10, 2017

The outage was from Winchester Road south to Hampton Cove and from Highway 431 east to the Jackson County Line.

This outage also affected all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County.

Power outage in Gurley/South HSV from Winchester Rd south to Hampton Cove & from Hwy 431 s east to JKS Co Line. Service to be restored ASAP pic.twitter.com/WRQfA5ZHda — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) August 10, 2017

The cause is unknown at this time.

