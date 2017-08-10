Crews restore power to Gurley and South Huntsville area - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Crews restore power to Gurley and South Huntsville area

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Utilities restored power in the Gurley and South Huntsville area early Thursday morning.

The outage was from Winchester Road south to Hampton Cove and from Highway 431 east to the Jackson County Line.

This outage also affected all customers on Keel Mountain and County Road 235 in Jackson County.

The cause is unknown at this time.  

