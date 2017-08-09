New research shows colon cancer victims are younger than ever before

"They had no right to take my baby's life," Acosta said of her 29-year-old daughter, who leaves behind two children of her own.More >>
"Thank goodness my daughter is walking into class for the first time after such a traumatic injury and just one year after is a miracle. Ninety percent of the people that have Ragan's injury never make it to the hospital."More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
An Athens man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex-wife and physically assaulted her before taking off with their infant child.More >>
A Moulton firefighter is in custody following a heroin bust in Lawrence County.More >>
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
