Indictments issued for adults in Lauderdale Co. high school drug bust

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center) (Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

In Lauderdale County indictments have been issued for Lesia Hendrix and Norman Riley.

They were caught doing a drug deal in the parking lot of a Lauderdale County school back in March.

The two are scheduled to be arraigned August 21st by Lauderdale County Circuit.

Authorities say Riley has been indicted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Hendrix has been indicted for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

