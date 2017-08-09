Indictments issued for adults in Lauderdale Co. high school drug bust

In Lauderdale County indictments have been issued for Lesia Hendrix and Norman Riley.

They were caught doing a drug deal in the parking lot of a Lauderdale County school back in March.

The two are scheduled to be arraigned August 21st by Lauderdale County Circuit.

Authorities say Riley has been indicted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Hendrix has been indicted for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

