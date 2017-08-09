Kitchen Cops; 3 low performers

The Morgan County Health Department handed B.B. Perrin's in Decatur a 79, a score earned, in part because of both hot and cold food temperature violations.

Food at the wrong temperature is in what's called the food danger zone, and that allows bacteria to grow rapidly. The minimum temperature allowed for hot-holding food is 135 degrees. The inspector reports chicken was 12 degrees under that requirement. The maximum temperature for cold-holding food is 45 degrees, and the inspector reports turkey was 4 degrees over that mark. B.B. Perrin's also lost points for an employee reportedly not washing their hands properly.

China Star in Madison scored an 80. The Madison County Health Department reports the hot water at one hand sink was turned off, and another hand sink wasn't accessible because blocked by mops and brooms were in the way.

Outlaw BBQ in Tuscumbia is a back-to-back Kitchen Cops low performer. After scoring an 83 last time, they earned a reinspection score of 84. The Colbert County Health Department reports that some barbecue pork and chicken did not have date marks to indicate when it would expire and that barbecue pork and hot dogs in cold storage were over the required temperature.

The Quik Mart on East 2nd Street in Muscle Shoals scored a 76 last time, but this time they scored a 92, lifting them off of the Kitchen Cops low performers list.

Ruth's Chris Steak House at 720 Gallatin St. in Huntsville is one of six Kitchen Cops high performers this week. All of them scored a 99.

The other five are Pollo Lo Quillo at 115 Franklin St. in Russellville, Southern BBQ at 1686 Wilson Dam Rd. in Muscle Shoals, the Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches at 125 Northside Square in Huntsville, Old Towne Beer Exchange at 301 East Holmes St. in Huntsville, and the AFC Sushi at the Publix located at 2300 Gunter Ave. in Guntersville.

