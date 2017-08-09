Crime Stoppers: Schlotzsky's burglar caught on camera

Having your home or business burglarized is bad enough. But in this week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers, a business owner was able to call up his surveillance camera on his cell phone and watch his restaurant burglarized in real time.

Here's a still photo of what the store owner saw.

A man broke out the glass to the Schlotzsky's drive-thru window on Madison Boulevard in Madison on May 28 and then proceeded to steal several hundred dollars in cash. And police say he left the same way he entered: out of that broke drive-thru window.

We do have a very good look at this very bad man here on surveillance camera. Do you know who he is? If so, he'll be eating his sandwiches behind bars and you'll earn up to $1,000 in reward money. All you have to do is make the anonymous call to 256-53-Crime. Or if you'd prefer to text or email your anonymous tips, click the Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers link to see how.

