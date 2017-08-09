Family speaks out after the murder of a Decatur mother

Decatur City Councilman Charles Kirby is asking for more police patrols around the Courtyard Apartment complex. The request comes on the heels of a fatal shooting that happened Monday morning.

Tonight the family of Caridad Stripe is speaking out about her murder.

When you turn into the apartment complex on Acadia Dr., the memorial is one of the first things you see now.

Debra Acosta is the victim’s mother and she tells us that her daughter had a smile that would light up any room.

"They had no right to take my baby's life," Acosta said of her 29-year-old daughter, who leaves behind two children of her own.

“They took away my daughter, they took away my grandkid's mother, they took away somebodies sister, and for nothing. Caridad was a beautiful person, she loved everybody. Caridad would give the shirt off her back to anybody."

As a mother, Acosta said Stripe loved her kids and they loved her.

"Caridad was always the happiest when she was with her children."

A bullet cut their time together short, and now two children will grow up without their mother.

Acosta hasn't been able to see her daughter because of the investigation. She says she wishes she could see her one last time.

"I didn't get to tell my baby goodbye, I didn't get to help her and I didn't get to protect her. I miss my baby, I want my baby back and I know I can't ever get her back."

Latoria McGuire is being held in the Morgan County Jail, charged with the murder of Caridad Stripe.

No motive for the shooting has been made public yet.

