Athens man arrested for assaulting ex-wife, taking off with infant

An Athens man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex-wife and physically assaulted her before taking off with their infant child.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call in the 1400 block of Birchbark St. on Tuesday. The victim said that Hunter Eugene Rose, 18, had broken into her vehicle and used her garage door opener to unlawfully enter the home.

According to the victim, Rose physically assaulted her when she confronted him. Following the altercation, Rose reportedly left with their infant child and likely took him to his residence in the 16000 block of Huntsville-Brownsferry Rd.

The victim presented deputies custodial documentation, which gave them probable cause to charge Rose with felony interference with custody. He has also been charged with 2nd-degree domestic violence, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and 3rd-degree burglary.

Rose is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on $12,500 bond.

