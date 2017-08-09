East Limestone school bus involved in accident

An East Limestone school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The bus was traveling to school to begin its end of day route when it was sideswiped by a car.

There were no students on board at the time of the accident and no injuries to the drivers.

East Limestone County Schools dispatched another bus to run the route.

