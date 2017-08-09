East Limestone school bus involved in accident

An Athens man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into the home of his ex-wife and physically assaulted her before taking off with their infant child.More >>
A Moulton firefighter is in custody following a heroin bust in Lawrence County.More >>
An East Limestone school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Emergency responders were called to the scene of a house fire in Madison early Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A former Huntsville elementary school teacher is awaiting extradition to Bermuda to face sexual abuse charges.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.More >>
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.More >>
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.More >>
If you haven't heard of the myriad of things you should be worried about during Aug. 21's Total Solar Eclipse, then allow the South Carolina Department of Emergency Management to add another thing to worry about to your list.More >>
