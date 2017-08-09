Early afternoon house fire in Madison under investigation - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Early afternoon house fire in Madison under investigation

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a house fire in Madison early Wednesday afternoon. 

The fire at the home on Heatherwood Dr. started on the second floor, but so far a cause has not been determined. 

The person inside when the blaze began was able to escape without injury. 

Police are investigating. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly