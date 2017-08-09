Moulton firefighter arrested in heroin bust

A Moulton firefighter is in custody following a heroin bust in Lawrence County.



Agents with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, Moulton Fire and Police Departments arrested Christopher Allen Henley on multiple felony drug charges.



Henley was arrested after agents learned he was allegedly purchasing heroin from a drug dealer in the Shoals.

Agents believe Henley had used drugs while on the job.



Investigators also report that Henley allegedly arranged for a drug dealer to drop off heroin at the fire station.



Additionally, agents report finding assorted prescription medication and syringes inside Henley's vehicle.



The Sheriff's Office reports Henley admitted to using illegal drugs while on duty.



Henley is being held on $5,500 bond.



Agents say more arrests are pending once the investigation is complete.



