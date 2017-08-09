WAFF special presentation of Atlanta Falcons Preseason Football

WAFF will be bringing coverage of Atlanta Falcons preseason football on Thursday, August 10 starting at 6pm. Football will preempt WAFF 48 News at 6, Wheel of Fortune and NBC prime time from 7-9pm.

Wheel of Fortune will return in its regular time on Friday night.



The WAFF 48 News at 6 will be a digital-only newscast. You can watch on the free WAFF 48 News app or by going to www.waff.com.

NBC prime time will be delayed to overnight as follows:

2am The Wall

2:30am Saturday Night Live Weekend Update

3am Great News

Enjoy the coverage, Go Falcons!