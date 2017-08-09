1 dead, 2 injured in accident on State Highway 75

A tractor trailer hit two cars in front of the Albertville airport on Wednesday morning.

One passenger in one of the cars is dead and two others are in critical condition.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Traffic on State Highway 75 South is backed up until further notice.

We have a crew en route to the scene and will provide you with more information as it becomes available.

