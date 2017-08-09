Oakwood Avenue road work scheduled for Wednesday - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Westbound lanes of Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville between Minor and Windham Street will be closed Wednesday morning.

Huntsville Utilities will begin work at 8:00a.m. to repair service lines.

The work is expected to be finished by 2:00p.m. Wednesday.

Drivers should avoid the area and consider taking Mckinley Avenue or Pratt Avenue to avoid the road work.
 

