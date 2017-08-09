All lanes of S. Memorial Parkway re-opened after mobile fire near Whitesburg Bridge

The manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center on Sunday.More >>
Huntsville police say a man offered to help an elderly woman in south Huntsville but tried to kill her instead.More >>
Disturbing pictures led to a $2.5 million lawsuit against three agencies in Tennessee.More >>
A man was killed in a fiery crash in Lauderdale County early Saturday.More >>
On Monday a Collinsville man was arrested after Etowah County authorities say he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
The Total Solar Eclipse happens in less than two weeks and the once-in-a-lifetime event could draw one million visitors to South Carolina, which means traffic could be a problem.More >>
Authorities say they have arrested a man who fired a rifle inside a pawn shop in Ladson Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
