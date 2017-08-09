All lanes of S. Memorial Parkway re-opened after mobile fire nea - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

All lanes of S. Memorial Parkway re-opened after mobile fire near Whitesburg Bridge

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A structure fire just a few hundred yards north of the Whitesburg Bridge caused a serious impact on traffic heading into Morgan County on South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning.

Huntsville police urged drivers to avoid this area. Police also tell us the structure is a mobile home and that it is totaled.

At this time, investigators are not sure if anyone was home at the time.

