All lanes of S. Memorial Parkway re-opened after fire near Whitesburg Bridge

A structure fire just a few hundred yards north of the Whitesburg Bridge caused a serious impact on traffic heading into Morgan County on South Memorial Parkway early Wednesday morning.

HFD says it was a mobile home fire. Building is totaled. Not sure if anyone was home. Floor was burned very badly, making it tough to search pic.twitter.com/siz42Dc4O1 — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 9, 2017

Huntsville police urged drivers to avoid this area. Police also tell us the structure is a mobile home and that it is totaled.

BREAKING: structure fire on the W side of S. Memorial Pkwy just before the bridge over the TN River. Traffic SB down to one lane. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/CGkhMtufqK — Jake Berent WAFF (@JakeBerent) August 9, 2017

At this time, investigators are not sure if anyone was home at the time.

