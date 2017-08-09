All lanes of S. Memorial Parkway re-opened after fire near Whitesburg Bridge

A former Huntsville elementary school teacher is awaiting extradition to Bermuda to face sexual abuse charges.More >>
The manhunt is over for the inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center on Sunday.More >>
Huntsville police say a man offered to help an elderly woman in south Huntsville but tried to kill her instead.More >>
Disturbing pictures led to a $2.5 million lawsuit against three agencies in Tennessee.More >>
A man was killed in a fiery crash in Lauderdale County early Saturday.More >>
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police say the boy’s death appears to be a tragic accident, but they are still investigating and haven’t ruled out a negligence charge.More >>
Video of the incident shows the man take off his shirt and leap over the counter after an argument.More >>
For the first time ever, chocolate glazed doughnuts will be available at Krispy Kreme.More >>
A parent in Plantation Lakes is warning neighbors after her several people allegedly drove up to her son as he was walking home and attempted to kidnap him. Dr. Barb Horn said her son was walking back from the clubhouse with his friend when a black Yukon SUV pulled up to her son. She said about four teenagers were inside the vehicle with bandanas over their mouths and hoods over their heads.More >>
The Trump administration considers North Korea to be America's greatest national security threat, and tensions have steadily risen this year.More >>
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.More >>
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.More >>
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.More >>
