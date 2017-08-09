Police investigating car fire in Hartselle - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Police investigating car fire in Hartselle

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) -

Hartselle police are investigating a car fire that happened around 2:45 on Wednesday morning on Sparkman Street.

Police say someone put some clothes on the hood of a car, poured gasoline all over it and lit it on fire and left the gas jug on it.

They have one person of interest, but no one is in custody. 

