Police investigating car fire in Hartselle

Hartselle police are investigating a car fire that happened around 2:45 on Wednesday morning on Sparkman Street.

Police say someone put some clothes on the hood of a car, poured gasoline all over it and lit it on fire and left the gas jug on it.

They have one person of interest, but no one is in custody.

