Couple charged with burglarizing Christian-based camp In Marshall County

Two suspects are in jail after getting arrested and charged with breaking into a Marshall County Christian-based camp.

Sheriff's officials say Soloman Chacon and his wife, Julie Marie, broke into Camp Neyati on Sunday afternoon and stole money and food out of the freezer.

The burglary happened Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's office got a call about a suspicious vehicle at the camp. When they got to the camp, deputies found one person walking out of a cabin with some items. That person was detained as a second person was running out the back door. That person was also detained. Both people were arrested.

Mark Bailey with Camp Neyati said camp was not in session at the time of the burglary. He said they have security cameras on site that caught the two suspects on camera.

Bailey says safety is not an issue when camp is in session, but they're looking at ways to better increase security at camp when it's not in session.

The pair is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. Bonds are set at $8,000 to $10,000. The two suspects were placed in the Marshall County Jail.

