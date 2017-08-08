Guntersville assisted living center sues developer after flooding displaces residents

The Reserve at Spring Creek had to be cleaned up following flooding. (Source: WAFF)

Owners of an assisted living facility are suing an adjoining development over floodwaters that displaced 18 elderly residents. It happened Christmas Day 2015 in Guntersville.

The plaintiffs argue that while this development was under construction, proper erosion controls were not used.

The Reserve at Spring Creek is finished. However, the lawsuit claims all of the vegetation was leveled when it rained Christmas Day 2015.

The suit maintains the water ran off into three buildings at Terrace Lake and forced the evacuation of 18 assisted living residents. That prompted the suit filed last Friday against the development, Kevin Abbott, a partner of the Reserve and Fyffe Construction Co.

Marzell Southerland was one of the 18 residents displaced. She and five others had to be relocated to nursing homes to live until repairs could be made to her building.

"Every room was messed up. It was something else so I understand. It was rough to give up your home. You know I'd been here two years," said Southerland.

Calls to the defendants were not returned.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48