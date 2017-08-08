Decatur homicide rate up one from last year

Latoria McGuire is in a Morgan County jail after allegedly fatally shooting Caridad Stripe in the chest. This marks Decatur’s fifth homicide of the year. That’s one more then they had all of 2016.

Residents tell WAFF 48 News that despite the increase in the homicide rate, they still think Decatur is a great place to live.

“It’s just so homey. You just feel so at home here and everybody is nice and friendly,” said Betty Duling, who has lived in Decatur her whole life.

Duling said she likes living in Decatur because “you’re out of the hustle and bustle of the larger towns.”

Bob Baker came to Decatur from Chicago and says that the city is much quieter than where he came from.

“Murder is murder. It’s bad all the way around, I mean one is to many,” Baker said about the city's homicide rate.

