Huntsville collector finds rare sign for Space City USA

Space City USA was a space-themed amusement park that was originally supposed to open around 1965 near the Madison and Triana area. The project ran into financial issues and problems at the state level and never opened.

A sign from that park was sold at a remnant sale in 1967 and has been in a barn in Chickamauga, Georgia until recently.

Space City USA memorabilia collector Lance George says he was contacted about the sign recently and was immediately interested in getting it back home.

"About four months ago, we were contacted by the owners of the barn. The barn was literally falling apart and they thought we might be interested in it or know someone that might be interested in it. And we coordinated it with them, and it followed us home. So after 50 years, it's back in Huntsville where it belongs," said George.

Space City USA was the one of the earliest planned theme parks in the southeast, preceding both Disney World and Six Flags.

George said they are not sure where the sign will go from here, but he is glad to have it back in the area.

