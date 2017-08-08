Man charged with attempted murder of 85-year-old Huntsville woman

Huntsville police say a man went to a south Huntsville home to offer help to an elderly lady but tried to kill her instead.

Police say 21-year-old Jordan Peoples of Decatur visited an 85-year-old woman in the 9000 block of Valley View Drive on Aug. 4. Police say Peoples and the woman knew each other, and he went there offering to do work on the house.

Police say when he was inside he pulled a gun on the victim and struck her with it multiple times before taking personal items from the home and leaving.

The woman was treated at the hospital for facial injuries.

Officers with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Peoples at a home in Decatur on Monday. He was transported to Huntsville on charges of attempted murder and robbery. He is currently in the Madison County Jail.

