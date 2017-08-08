Where to buy protective glasses for the August 21 eclipse

On Monday a Collinsville man was arrested after Etowah County authorities say he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.More >>
On Monday a Collinsville man was arrested after Etowah County authorities say he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
The Greater Huntsville Humane Society has its share of dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. The shelter also provides a safe place for more unusual small animals.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville.More >>
A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
Police said they received reports that a child was in a van in the parking lot of Little Miracles Academy on Monday night. They suspect the child had been left in the hot van all day long.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A Middletown man is accused of using candy to lure a 10-year-old girl to his home where he’s then accused of raping her.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
A medical journal report reveals that a safe haven for drug users has been operating in the United States for three years.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
Four men have been arrested and charged with capital murder following a shooting on Saturday night.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>