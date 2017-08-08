Collinsville man arrested for indecent exposure

On Monday a Collinsville man was arrested after Etowah County authorities say he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl and attempted to lure her into his vehicle.

Charles Eugene Underwood, 46, has been charged with one felony count of enticing a child for immoral purposes and a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.

The incident occurred in the Tabor Community.

Underwood is behind held in the Etowah County Detention Center of $10,000 cash bond.

