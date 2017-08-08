Marshall County man facing breaking and entering, theft charges

Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report that a vehicle on Lemon Tree Circle in Union Grove had been broken into and a pistol was stolen on Friday night.

As deputies investigated, they developed information that a person from Grant was seen in the area and that he was staying in the Union Grove area with a friend.

As the investigation continued, investigators located 18-year-old Austin Jacob Young and found him to be in possession of the stolen property.

Young was arrested and charged with theft and unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Investigators tell us he posted a $5,000 bond on Monday afternoon.

