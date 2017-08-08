MCSO deputy accidentally shot in leg during raid in North Huntsville

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies accidentally shot himself in the leg during a raid in North Huntsville on Elizabeth Street.

Investigators tell us there were two simultaneous drug raids in the areas of Elizabeth Street and Berry Street around 5 a.m.

At the Elizabeth Street raid, a deputy shot himself in the leg during the raid. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to be ok.

At this time there is no info on arrests or what was recovered.

