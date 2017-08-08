Arab High School students get new Chromebooks to help with classwork

Today was the first day back to class for Arab City Schools.

All Arab High School students have reason to be excited this year.

The students there are getting new Chromebooks to help them with their coursework.

Arab City Schools Technology Director, Michael Fowlkes, says these new resources will be even better than the iPads they were using before.

"The big piece that we're looking for is collaboration. And we feel that the Google Chromebooks is the best way to implement for the students to collaborate in the classroom. Not only just with the teacher but with other students as well," said Michael Fowlkes, Arab City Schools Technology Coordinator

The Chromebooks are part of an initiative Arab City Schools began four years ago.

Fowlkes says about 1,350 Chromebooks were distributed to students in grades 6th through 12th.

The school said they're saving the school system money since they're half the price of the iPads.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48