Limestone Co. Commission approves tests for new bridge on Old Hwy 20

The Limestone County Commission has approved an agreement with an Athens firm to conduct soil tests and determine the appropriate materials to support a new structure to replace the Old Highway 20 bridge over Limestone Creek.

The bridge has been closed since Christmas Day 2015, when it was damaged by flooding.

“I’m pleased we’ve started the ball rolling again” on the project, District 3 Commissioner Jason Black said Monday after the commission’s meeting.

The budget for Morell Engineering’s services is not to exceed $45,290, according to the agreement. The firm will evaluate subsurface conditions and gather data for its recommendations on site preparation and grading for the roadway and foundation recommendations for the new bridge, company President William Morell said in a letter to County Engineer Bryant Moss.

The bridge project had been slowed by concerns over the construction’s potential impact on nearby wetlands and three species of federally protected snails discovered in the creek. An environmental document was approved by the Alabama Department of Transportation, after approvals from a number of other agencies, including an environmental recommendation from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on how to best minimize the impact on the creek and the endangered snails.

