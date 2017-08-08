Florence City Council to sort out costs of tennis complex

A City Council committee likely will take the lead in sorting out the actual costs associated with a proposed tennis complex in Veterans Park, and determining more accurate numbers for refurbishing the park.
The Parks and Recreation Committee is expected to meet next week, where Councilman Andy Betterton, chairman of the three-member committee, will distribute a master plan for the Tennessee River-front park developed a few years ago.
Betterton said he also will have information on the number of people using the park and the types of activities that take place in the park.
"We have had very little time together to look at the pluses and minuses (of park plans) for each of us," he said. "What I hope to have for them is the current information and the master plan. I will suggest we look at where we are on this."
Betterton said Community Services Director Todd Nix and Parks and Recreation Director Tina Kitchens will be involved in the decision-making process.
The council last week voted down, 4-2, a plan to build a 25-court tennis complex in the park. The cost estimate was $13 million, which included replacing three or four ball fields that would be lost to the complex.
