Colbert Co. District Attorney seeking death penalty in 2016 shooting

If Thomas Hubbard is found guilty of capital murder when he goes to trial later this year, the Colbert County District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty.

“We have given notice, oral and written, of our intentions,” said Assistant District Attorney Kyle Brown.

Hubbard, 32, 1100 Midland Ave., Muscle Shoals, was indicted in August 2016 on capital murder, first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police believe Hubbard is the man who orchestrated the March 2016 shooting that left one man dead and another seriously wounded.

Peter Capote, 24, also of 1100 Midland Ave., Muscle Shoals, and Benjamin Owen Young, 29, 502 Staunton Ave., Florence, have also been indicted for capital murder, first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

De’Vontae Bernard Bates, 21, 106 Market Ave., Muscle Shoals, has been indicted for criminal conspiracy.

Read more at Times Dail y.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48