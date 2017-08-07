Guntersville theater group delays play due to fire hazard - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Guntersville theater group delays play due to fire hazard

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A Guntersville theater group has postponed their latest play until at least Friday due to a fire safety hazard.

The play, "Evita," was halted after last Friday night's opening after officials with the Whole Backstage Theater discovered the building's fire sprinkler system had malfunctioned. In cooperation with the city's fire marshal, officials say they've closed the building to all non-volunteer people and have a fire watch on the building.

Officials say a large part to repair the system has been ordered and is on its way from Chicago.

On Monday night, the board decided to call off Thursday night's performance to give workers the needed eight hours to make the repair once the part arrives.

It's only the second time a play has been called off in the group's nearly 50 years of existence. The only other time was due to a large snowfall.

Board officials say they plan to have additional performances to make up for the ones lost, but those are not yet determined.

