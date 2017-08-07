Guntersville theater group delays play due to fire hazard

A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
A former Huntsville elementary school teacher is awaiting extradition to Bermuda to face sexual abuse charges.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drowned on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
Sammantha Allen has been sentenced death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin Ame Deal. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26.More >>
Three Boy Scouts are now dead after their boat mast collided with power lines on Lake O' the Pines. The same type of incident, on the same lake, happened in 1982. It killed one East Texas attorney.More >>
