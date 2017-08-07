Buddy Bench project starts in Lauderdale County schools

A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville.More >>
Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
A former Huntsville elementary school teacher is awaiting extradition to Bermuda to face sexual abuse charges.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drowned on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An attack, possibly by sea lice, hospitalized 16-year-old Sam Kanizay of Melbourne.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
Investigators have arrested a man suspected of killing two children at a North Charleston apartment complex.More >>
An 11-year-old boy is still in critical condition after a boating accident, involving power-lines, sent him to the hospital.More >>
A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident overnight, Cleveland police said early Monday.More >>
