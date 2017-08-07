2 charged with meth trafficking at Boaz road checkpoint

From the left, Sandra Corona and Jacqueline Garcia (Source: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Two women are jailed on drug trafficking charges after attempting to go through a driver's license checkpoint in Boaz while smoking marijuana.

Sandra Corona and Jacqueline Garcia, both 20, are now facing trafficking methamphetamine charges.

The incident happened Friday night on Double Bridges Road.

Police say the girls possessed 5 ounces, or 5 times the legal limit for a trafficking charge.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48