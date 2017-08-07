Jackson County seeks electronic polling books for elections

Getting you in and out of the polls quickly. That's what voting officials in Jackson County are hoping for as they move toward a more electronic-based inspection of voter identification.

Probate Judge Victor Manning said the electronic polling books did well when they were tested last November, but he said there were some glitches they want to resolve before making a purchase.

Voting machines are now going out in Jackson County for next week's U.S. Senate special primary election. After an initial test run in November, they've borrowed electronic polling books for a follow-up test run.

Manning said the books work well but they did have some delays at the Scottsboro location in November.

Manning said they're looking to buy electronic polling books to replace the paper books currently used to sign in voters. The judge hopes gr ant money and money from the county commission will replace the paper books to make your experience at the polls a quick and easy one with your driver's license or state ID.

“You hold it under the little scanner and it pulls your information up. You verify it's you, you click on it, you sign 'accept.' they hand you your ballot and you're on your way. No more flipping through a paper book, going down the lines, finding you, highlighting, signing," said Manning.

If all goes well, Manning says they would like to make the purchase for the electronic polling books for the 2018 elections.

