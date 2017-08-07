Self-defense instructor advises on shopping mall safety

The incident this past weekend at Bridge Street has raised some safety questions. Witnesses we spoke to said they received no direction from security.

Ryan Rushton, owner/instructor at Claymore Krav Maga, suggested developing a safety plan before heading out to a crowded area. He said that the phrase run, hide, fight can still come into play no matter what the incident is.

He said that if you hear gunfire, try to get as far away as you can. Also, make sure if you are with your family that everyone is accounted for.

Rushton also emphasized the importance of being aware of your surroundings. Know where the exits of a building are and put yourself in the best situation to escape if needed.

