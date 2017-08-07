Pets need foster homes after truck rams Athens animal shelter

One of our partners for the Clear the Shelters project needs your help. They need foster homes until their shelter is repaired after a man rammed the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter twice last week.

Shelter employees say the man came to pick up his dog but didn't have the money to reclaim the animal. No people or animals were hurt, but it gave everyone quite a scare.

"We were actually in the middle area looking at dogs to see what we got in over the weekend and we heard a loud boom and run outside and he's run into our building. He ran into our cat area and cats were running everywhere," said shelter director Priscilla Blenkinsopp.

Officials say the driver has insurance and will take care of the building.

Here's how you can help. They desperately need foster homes until the building is repaired. The animals currently have nowhere to play outside or to get fresh air.

To learn more about fostering an animal from the Athens-Limestone Animal Shelter, click here for Clear the Shelters or visit the shelter's Facebook page.

