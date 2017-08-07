Former Huntsville teacher awaiting extradition for sex abuse charges

A former Huntsville elementary school teacher is awaiting extradition to Bermuda to face sexual abuse charges.

Harvey Knotts is accused of sexually abusing a student in Bermuda. These allegations came about before Knotts came to the U.S. to become a teacher. Investigators overseas say he hopped a plane to the U.S. the same afternoon he found out about the allegation.

Knotts faced similar charges in Huntsville in 2011 when he was accused of abusing students at McDonnell Elementary School, where he was a fourth grade teacher. However, a grand jury did not indict him and the charges were dropped.

Investigators overseas said they didn't know Knotts was free in Alabama until December.

An attorney for Knotts has filed a motion asking for bond while he waits for extradition. The attorney says he's not a flight risk.

