Shooting investigation underway in Meridianville

By Franklin White, Reporter
Scene on Forrest Lane (Source: WAFF) Scene on Forrest Lane (Source: WAFF)
MERIDIANVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A shooting investigation is underway in Meridianville.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is responding to a home off Forrest Lane. Officials say there is a victim.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene working to gather details.
 

