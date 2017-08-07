Woman charged with murder in shooting at Decatur apartment complex

Decatur police have arrested someone in connection to a fatal shooting at Courtyard Apartments on Acadia Drive.

Police responded to the shooting call at about 11:30 a.m. Monday. They found a female lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police identified her as Caridad Stripe.

Stripe was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police found the suspect's vehicle fleeing the scene and detained her for questioning.

26-year-old Latoria Marsha McGuire was then charged with murder. She is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

