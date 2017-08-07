My Take - Drowning

In some Sunbelt states, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death.

In a comprehensive study of drowning incidents involving children found that:

Most were young. Under 5 years old.

Most were being watched by parents.

Most happen in familiar surroundings.

Most accidents happen quickly.

And seconds count. Learning CPR is easy and if you need it you’ll be really glad you did it!

Tips for preventing disasters include:

Installing a fence around the pool at least 4 feet tall with locks on all gates

Install door alarms that access the pool

But most importantly….Always have an adult in charge of watching children swim….100% of the time.

Let’s enjoy summer here in the Tennessee Valley but let’s be vigilant to be sure those we love have a safe and enjoyable swim season. I’m Dave Thomason, that’s my take, what’s yours?

