1 injured after being hit by train in Scottsboro

Scottsboro police tell us on Sunday night at 9:30 a male was standing next to the railroad tracks in the area of the North Houston Street crossing when a train struck the victim as it passed.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries.

As of Sunday night, the victim was listed as being in critical condition.

The victim’s name is not being released.

