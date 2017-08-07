Thousands of kids heading back to school in the TN Valley

Chloe is headed to 3rd grade at Brooks Elementary. (Source: Chelsea Fountain via WAFF 48 Facebook Page)

It's another back-to-school Monday for thousands of kids in the Tennessee Valley.

Madison City, Fayetteville City, and Arab City schools are all having their first day on Monday.

So are DeKalb, Lawrence, Lauderdale, and Lincoln counties.

Remember, schools zones are in effect, and police will be out in full-force Monday morning making sure those school zones and bus stops are safe.

