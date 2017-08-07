Valley Landing golf course may close

The town-owned Valley Landing could become the next area golf course to close — and soon.

Courtland, which has struggled financially since the closure of International Paper, is looking for a buyer for the 228-acre, 18-hole course.

“It’s a bad situation,” Councilman Stacy Hughes said last week. “Right now, we don’t have the revenue to properly operate the course.”

Hughes and fellow Councilman Farrell Hutto remain hopeful a buyer is found sooner than later. Both said the council may vote to close the course at its meeting tonight at 6.

Deteriorating greens are expediting the discussion.

"Once we lost those greens, we don’t see too many golfers out there," Hutto said. "You can’t blame them. Nobody wants to play on those greens. They’ve dried up and gone to cracking.”

Valley Landing could follow the closures of the Decatur Country Club golf course in May and Cedar Ridge Golf Course in 2014.

