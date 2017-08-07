Decatur's recycling program losing $650,000 a year

Decatur residents should be allowed to determine whether it’s worth $650,000 a year to recycle, city officials said last week.

The Recycling Department operates on a $1 million annual budget but takes in only $350,000 in revenues. The remaining $650,000 comes from the Morgan County Regional Landfill’s enterprise fund, said Recycling Manager Emily Johnson.

In light of ongoing discussions about the cost of alley pickup by the garbage service, City Council members Paige Bibbee and Kristi Hill have said recycling and the rest of the city’s services should be reviewed.

Bibbee said she’s not arguing that the recycling center should be closed. However, she said taxpayers need to know the service doesn't pay for itself.

