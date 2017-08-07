Records show Morgan commission unusually agreeable

The last time the Morgan County Commission had a dissenting vote, the first provisions of Obamacare were still being implemented and the late Steve Jobs had just introduced the first iPad.

According to meeting minutes, no commissioner has voted no on any issue since Dec. 14, 2010, a run of six years and seven months without a single dissenting vote on the five-member, all-Republican commission.

Asked about the unusually long run of yes votes, commissioners said they were proud of their record and attributed their seemingly boundless cooperation to good working relationships and a lack of revenue over which to disagree.

“If you don’t have any money, it’s almost all routine stuff,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said. “There’s no need in arguing over routine stuff.”

After years of stagnant revenue, Long’s proposed budget for fiscal 2018 projects a 3.4 percent decline in revenue, calls for a 4.5 percent spending cut, and still predicts a shortfall of nearly $100,000 to be paid out of reserves.

