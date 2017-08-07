Site work starts on two big projects in Guntersville

Site work started on 2 big projects this week north of the river:

• Global Aviation Solutions is now building the pads for 2 large buildings it will construct at the Guntersville Airport. One will be 12,000 square feet and the other 30,000 square feet, said airport manager Bob Martin. Global will refurbish the navigation systems on Blackhawk helicopters at the new facility.

• Freedom Marine broke ground on the new boat dealership it is building adjacent to County Park No. 1. Jackie Baird was doing the site work as a subcontractor for Genesis Construction this week. The new boat dealership will be over 18,000 square feet and right across the road from the County Park’s boat ramp.

Both these new facilities have been in the planning phases for more than a year.

Global Aviation announced early last fall that it planned to build in Guntersville. It had to adjust its site slightly to get Federal Aviation Administration approval. The new hangars are being built adjacent to the old runway.

