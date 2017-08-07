Site work starts on two big projects in Guntersville

A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
A teenager is in custody and charged as a juvenile with first-degree assault following a Saturday night shooting at Bridge Street Shopping Centre in Huntsville.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drowned on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports a 16-year-old drowned on Lewis Smith Lake southwest of Cullman around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are still on the scene of an accident in Arab.More >>
Alabama State Troopers are still on the scene of an accident in Arab.More >>
Decatur city officials say recycling costs should be paid by the customer, not the city.More >>
Decatur city officials say recycling costs should be paid by the customer, not the city.More >>
Police responded to a shooting in NW Huntsville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police responded to a shooting in NW Huntsville around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
Police say the girl’s grandmother arrived Friday evening to pick the child up, only to learn she had never dropped her off. The child was found dead inside the grandmother's vehicleMore >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
An Upstate mother is speaking out after she said she made a shocking discovery in a bag of frozen fish.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
Tensions escalated into a fight between family members at the funeral for the teen shot and killed by the Marion Police Department.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed after he reportedly stole a car from a Statesville motel, drove onto Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on the interstate in Iredell County Sunday morning.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was hit and killed after he reportedly stole a car from a Statesville motel, drove onto Interstate 77 and then fled from the vehicle on the interstate in Iredell County Sunday morning.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman died when a tire reportedly crashed through her SUV's windshield on I-20. Deputies say it happened just after midnight near the Louisiana state line.More >>