Guntersville School Board votes to move forward with energy-savings survey

The Guntersville School Board voted Thursday morning to move forward with an energy-savings survey with ABM from Atlanta.

The Board has discussed the project for several months but took action in a specially called meeting.

The company’s proposal would allow upgrades to be made to the schools. Money saved on utility bills would pay the cost of the financing for the project. The Board has already had much of the lighting in its buildings replaced with cost-saving LED lights.

“We’ve address the lighting,” Board member Trey Giles said. “Now we’ve got to address switches, which will turn off automatically when no one is in the room, and HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning).

“HVAC is expensive,” Mr. Giles said. “Repairs a couple of years ago cost well over $125,000. With this program, hopefully that will be something we won’t have again.”

The Board voted unanimously. Whitney Mastin didn’t make it in time for the vote but came in part-way through the meeting.

