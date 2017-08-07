Former Lawrence Co Animal Shelter Director says she'll have a shelter open in September

Bobbie Taylor said she remembers a promise she made when she was 7-years-old.

The former Lawrence County animal shelter director said she witnessed a man kill two mules while they were being overworked.

“I saw a neighbor beat two mules to death because they couldn’t pull an overloaded wagon out of a shallow creek that ran across the road,” said Taylor, 83. “I’ll never forget the panic look in those mules’ eyes when they couldn’t get up, and the man kept beating them with a cedar post. I made a promise to God that day that I would always help animals.”

She figures she has saved more than 50,000 animals since seeing those mules die on a Lawrence County road 76 years ago.

But the road as a savior has been bumpy for Taylor.

As the county’s animal shelter director in 2015, Taylor was charged with 17 counts of second-degree animal cruelty — misdemeanors — after Moulton police conducted a raid at the shelter. The charges were reduced to 15 counts. In five weeks, Taylor’s trial is set to begin Sept. 18 in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to all charges during an arraignment in the fall of 2015.

