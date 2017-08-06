Crash ends police chase in Arab

Alabama State Troopers are still on the scene of an accident in Arab.

Witnesses at the scene tell us the accident occurred near the Walmart on N. Brindlee Mountain Pkwy around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

We are following up and will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48